Todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2022
La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine.
La comedia dramática CODA, que relata la vida de una familia de sordos con una hija oyente dirigida por la realizadora norteamericana Sian Heder se impuso como Mejor Película de la 94ta edición de los Premios Oscar.
Con premier mundial en el Sundance Film Festival en enero de 2021, donde fue adquirida para su distribución por Apple+ en 25 millones de dólares, «CODA» llegó a la gala del Dolby Theatre como una de las favoritas, después de haber ganado el premio de la Sociedad de Productores (PGA), y desplazó del máximo galardón de la Academia de Hollywood a «El poder del perro», otro de los filmes que sonaban fuerte en la previa.
Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.
Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7).
Premios Oscar: La lista de nominados y ganadores
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
CODA (GANADORA)
No mires arriba
Drive My Car
Dune
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
El callejón de las almas perdidas
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
Denzel Washington – Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Drive My Car (GANADOR)
Flee
Fue la Mano de Dios
Lunana
La Peor Persona del Mundo
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (GANADORA)
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda (GANADOR)
Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
AffaisOfTheArt
Bestia
Boxballet
RobinRobin
MEJOR CORTO
The Dress
Alakachuu
The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
OnMyMind
PleaseHold
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Encanto (GANADORA)
Flee
Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
Rayay El Último Dragón
Luca
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Ascensión
Attica
Flee
Summer os soul (GANADORA)
Writting with fire
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Audible
LeadMeHome
3 Song For Benazir
The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
When We Where Bullies
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Coda (GANADORA)
Drive My Car
Dune
La Hija Oscura
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Dune (GANADORA)
El callejón de las almas perdidas
Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune (GANADORA)
Free Guy
Sin tiempo para morir
Shang Chi
Spider-man No Way Home
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune (GANADOR)
Sin Tiempo para Morir
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
No Mires Arriba
Dune (GANADOR)
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Cruella (GANADORA)
Cyrano
Dune
El callejón de las almas perdidas
El método Williams
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
El Rey de Zamunda
Cruella
Dune
Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
La Casa Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
No Mires Arriba
Dune (GANADORA)
El Método Williams
Tick, Tick… Boom!
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune (GANADOR)
El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
La tragedia de Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog