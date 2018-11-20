RENATRE Santa Fe Sur informa Cronograma de Pagos diciembre

La Delegación de RENATRE Santa Fe Sur informa el cronograma de pago Prestaciones por Desempleo Asignaciones Familiares correspondiente al periodo de pago Diciembre/2018. 
CRONOGRAMA DE PAGOS DICIEMBRE 2018
RENATRE: PAGO PRESTACIONES POR DESEMPLEO desde 14/12/2018 hasta 21/12/2018
ANSES: PAGO ASIGNACIONES FAMILIARES: 21 de diciembre 
Grupo l (doc.Term. En  0 y 1)  
Fecha de Inicio de Pago Grupo ll (doc.Term. En 2 y 3)  
 Grupo lll (doc.Term. En 4 y 5)
 Grupo lV (doc.Term. En 6 y 7)  
 Grupo V (doc.Term. En 8 y 9)  
 Todas las Terminaciones: Hasta el 10/01/2019  

