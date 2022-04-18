La Copa Liga Profesional reprograma dos partidos de la Fecha 11
CRONOGRAMA COMPLETO DE LA FECHA 11
Martes 19 de abril
14.00: Arsenal – Barracas Central
Árbitro: Germán Delfino
16.30: Unión – San Lorenzo
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
19.00: Huracán
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
19.00: Estudiantes – Tigre
Árbitro: Darío Herrera.
21.30: Platense-Gimnasia
Árbitro: Ariel Penel.
21.30: Independiente – Aldosivi
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
Miércoles 20 de abril
14.00: Newell’s – Banfield
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
16.30: Vélez-Central Córdoba
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
16.30: Patronato – Racing
Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
19.00: Lanús – Rosario Central
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza.
19.00: Talleres – River
Árbitro: Patricio Loustau.
21.30: Boca – Godoy Cruz
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo.
Jueves 21 de abril
16.00: Sarmiento – Defensa y Justicia
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
18.30: Atlético Tucumán – Argentinos Juniors
Árbitro: Néstor Pitana.