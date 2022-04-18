La Copa Liga Profesional reprograma dos partidos de la Fecha 11

Deportes - Liga Profesional De Fútbol 18 de abril de 2022 Por Novedades Del Sur
Por cuestiones de seguridad, la Liga Profesional de Fútbol modificó el horario de dos encuentros de la Fecha 11 de la Copa.
1587858770260

CRONOGRAMA COMPLETO DE LA FECHA 11

Martes 19 de abril
14.00: Arsenal – Barracas Central

Árbitro: Germán Delfino

16.30: Unión – San Lorenzo

Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.

19.00: Huracán

Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.

19.00: Estudiantes – Tigre

Árbitro: Darío Herrera.

21.30: Platense-Gimnasia

Árbitro: Ariel Penel.

21.30: Independiente – Aldosivi

Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.

Miércoles 20 de abril
14.00: Newell’s – Banfield

Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.

16.30: Vélez-Central Córdoba

Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.

16.30: Patronato – Racing

Árbitro: Facundo Tello.

19.00: Lanús – Rosario Central

Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza.

19.00: Talleres – River

Árbitro: Patricio Loustau.

21.30: Boca – Godoy Cruz

Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo.

Jueves 21 de abril
16.00: Sarmiento – Defensa y Justicia

Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer.

18.30: Atlético Tucumán – Argentinos Juniors

Árbitro: Néstor Pitana.


  
  
 
 

Novedades Del Sur

Novedades del Sur | [email protected] | CALLE 58 BIS 191 | CP 2607 | Villa Cañás

Te puede interesar

Boletín de noticias

Te puede interesar