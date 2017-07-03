El diablo no "levanta cabeza"

Deportes 03/07/2017
Una nueva derrota en el comienzo de la segunda vuelta con los "aviadores" de Venado Tuerto
Dos referentes de Jorge Newbery (VT) - Autores de goles en el estadio del rojo

FORMACIONES :

Independiente (0)                                                                          Jorge Newbery VT (5)

  • Giorgis                                                                                     1- Díaz
  • Ortiz                                                                                         2- Chianea
  • Gianeta                                                                                    3- Fratini
  • Acosta                                                                                      4- Barrios
  • Reali                                                                                          5- Pérez
  • Canavese                                                                                 6- Carboneti
  • Cabrer                                                                                      7-  Martínez                                         Bilos                                                                                         8- Ferrari
  • Robledo                                                                                    9- Salguero
  • Martínez                                                                                  10- Caruso
  • Quiroga………………………………………………………………………...11- Rosas

           Krenz                                                                                               Olmos

          Ponce                                                                                              Lorenzeti

          Lonfat                                                                                              Vita

          Aguirre                                                                                             Sanz

                                                                                                                    Vallejos                                                                                                 

              D.T. : Olmedo                                                                      D.T. :  Celori                

       Amonestados : Acosta(I) – Martinez (JN) – Sanz (JN)

       Goles : de Jorge Newbery….1er.tiempo 20 seg. Salguero (0-1), 22’ Caruso (0-2),                                                         28’ Salguero (0-3), 34’ Carboneti (0-4)

                                                        2do.tiempo 41’ Ferrari (0-5)

              Terna arbitral : Arbitro………..Luciano Monzón

                                         Asistentes…..E. Monzón - Nievas

 

