El diablo no "levanta cabeza"

FORMACIONES :
Independiente (0) Jorge Newbery VT (5)
- Giorgis 1- Díaz
- Ortiz 2- Chianea
- Gianeta 3- Fratini
- Acosta 4- Barrios
- Reali 5- Pérez
- Canavese 6- Carboneti
- Cabrer 7- Martínez Bilos 8- Ferrari
- Robledo 9- Salguero
- Martínez 10- Caruso
- Quiroga………………………………………………………………………...11- Rosas
Krenz Olmos
Ponce Lorenzeti
Lonfat Vita
Aguirre Sanz
Vallejos
D.T. : Olmedo D.T. : Celori
Amonestados : Acosta(I) – Martinez (JN) – Sanz (JN)
Goles : de Jorge Newbery….1er.tiempo 20 seg. Salguero (0-1), 22’ Caruso (0-2), 28’ Salguero (0-3), 34’ Carboneti (0-4)
2do.tiempo 41’ Ferrari (0-5)
Terna arbitral : Arbitro………..Luciano Monzón
Asistentes…..E. Monzón - Nievas